International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

IBM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $142.01 on Monday. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $144.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

