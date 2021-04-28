International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $165.00 at Credit Suisse Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM opened at $142.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.28 and a 200 day moving average of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $144.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.