International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Brokerages expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

IFF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.94. 4,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,623. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $145.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

