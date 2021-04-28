Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 0.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $881,906,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $416.28. 4,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,690. The company has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $397.01 and a 200 day moving average of $374.82. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.30 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

