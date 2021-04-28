Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTU. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $416.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a 1 year low of $258.30 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Intuit by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

