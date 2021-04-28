Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $861.38 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $492.00 and a 1 year high of $893.79. The company has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $762.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $760.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,175 shares of company stock valued at $42,432,938. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $868,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 874.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

