Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Up 797.5% in April

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 797.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VCV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 217,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,808. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

