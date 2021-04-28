Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. 4,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,145. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80.

