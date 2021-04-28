Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEY. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000.

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $20.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

