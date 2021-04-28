Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Posts Earnings Results

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.77.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

