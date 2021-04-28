Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 68,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

