Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.54. 70 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,769. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $199.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.84.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

