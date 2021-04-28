Investors Buy Large Volume of Star Bulk Carriers Put Options (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,502 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,465% compared to the typical volume of 96 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $238,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $245,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $2,346,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

