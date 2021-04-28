Investors Purchase Large Volume of MicroVision Call Options (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 387,062 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 850% compared to the typical daily volume of 40,743 call options.

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. MicroVision has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.27 and a beta of 3.61.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. MicroVision’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroVision will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MVIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.