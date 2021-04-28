Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,291 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 933% compared to the average daily volume of 125 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $288,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,337 shares in the company, valued at $40,194,775.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $243,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,704. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

