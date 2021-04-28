Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,058,000 shares, an increase of 437.1% from the March 31st total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,557,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Investview stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Investview has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.79.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. Its services include research, trade alerts, and live trading rooms that include instruction in equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, crowdfunding, and cryptocurrency sector education.

