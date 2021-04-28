Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.340-1.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Invitation Homes also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.34-1.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,496,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,118. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

