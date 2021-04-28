Iowa First Bancshares Corp. (IOFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. (OTCMKTS:IOFB) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IOFB opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Iowa First Bancshares has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $32.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Iowa First Bancshares alerts:

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter.

Iowa First Bancshares Company Profile

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iowa First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iowa First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.