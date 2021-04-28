iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,655 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF stock opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.