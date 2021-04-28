iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,674. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.17. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $96.75.

