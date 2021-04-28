iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,836 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 6.0% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $257,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 196,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 112,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 202,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $71.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,472 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

