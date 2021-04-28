iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Raised by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.00. 1,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,819. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $96.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.73.

