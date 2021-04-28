iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 28.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,384,000 after buying an additional 1,464,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,072,000 after buying an additional 1,346,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.83 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $96.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average is $87.73.

