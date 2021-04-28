iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

