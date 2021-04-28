iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.93. 592,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,887,480. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

