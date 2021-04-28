iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after acquiring an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,498,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.99. 552,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,887,480. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.