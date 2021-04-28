iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Decreased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 785,032 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.0% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 100,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

