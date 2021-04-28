iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EEMA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.41. The stock had a trading volume of 34,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,951. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $100.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.82.

