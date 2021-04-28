iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

