iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the March 31st total of 228,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 977,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,746,000 after buying an additional 219,298 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter.

RING opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.