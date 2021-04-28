iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EWJV opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $29.28.

