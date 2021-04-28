iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Wealth CMT’s 4th Largest Position

Wealth CMT raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 8.1% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth CMT owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,276,000 after purchasing an additional 286,817 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $116.86. The company had a trading volume of 145,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,967. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.13 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.48.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

