iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.34 and its 200 day moving average is $236.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $276.21.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

