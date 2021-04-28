iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,847 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 32.8% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

IVV opened at $419.04 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.04.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

