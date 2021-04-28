iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lessened by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $418.94. 210,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,071. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.04. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

