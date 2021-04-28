iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after purchasing an additional 168,588 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.27.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

