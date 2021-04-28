iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Holdings Decreased by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,436,000 after purchasing an additional 583,399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,518,000 after purchasing an additional 272,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 168,149 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,885,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 75,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.31. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

