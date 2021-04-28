iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,436,000 after acquiring an additional 583,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,518,000 after purchasing an additional 272,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 168,149 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,885,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 75,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.31.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.