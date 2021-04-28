Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Itamar Medical posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITMR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itamar Medical by 14.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITMR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. 6,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,908. The firm has a market cap of $387.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $29.00.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

