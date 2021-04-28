Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Itaú Corpbanca has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

