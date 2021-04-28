Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.85

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.85 and last traded at C$8.85, with a volume of 519775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IVN shares. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of C$10.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.63.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

