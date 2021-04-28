Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Short Interest Up 2,471.1% in April

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, an increase of 2,471.1% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 283,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $13.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

