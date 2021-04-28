IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get IWG alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IWGFF remained flat at $$4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. IWG has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $5.90.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.