J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.10

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

