J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 235.16 ($3.07) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 242.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 227.72. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 263.40 ($3.44). The stock has a market cap of £5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,175.48.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

