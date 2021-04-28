J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

