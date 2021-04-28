Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.83

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.83 and last traded at $54.83, with a volume of 884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upped their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,098,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,596,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,264,000 after purchasing an additional 424,004 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,830,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $66,576,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $53,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

