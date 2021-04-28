Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,235 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,872 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156,834 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $57,376,000 after acquiring an additional 68,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 90,738 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 52,058 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM opened at $111.62 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $220,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,888 shares of company stock worth $3,893,477 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

