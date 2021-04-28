Jag Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 257.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,308 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises about 1.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,810,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

EPAM stock opened at $458.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $403.19 and a 200-day moving average of $361.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.32 and a 12-month high of $460.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.