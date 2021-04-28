Jag Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,854,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,179,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $88.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $88.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

